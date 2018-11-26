Global project launched to protect marine biodiversity

GloFouling Partnerships: A new collaboration between the GEF, UNDP and IMO to address bioinvasions through ships’ hulls and other marine structures

New York, Nov 26 - A new international effort to combat the negative environmental impacts of the transfer of aquatic species through ships has been launched this week. The GloFouling Partnerships project - a collaboration between the Global Environment Facility (GEF), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) - will address the build-up of aquatic organisms on a ship’s underwater hull and on other marine mobile infrastructure.

The introduction of invasive aquatic organisms into new marine environments not only affects biodiversity and ecosystem health, but also has measurable impacts on a number of economic sectors such as fisheries, aquaculture and ocean energy. Therefore, addressing invasive aquatic species is not only a matter of ensuring the health and integrity of marine ecosystems, but ultimately about safeguarding ecosystem services that sustain the livelihoods of coastal communities across the globe.

The GloFouling project will drive actions to implement the IMO Guidelines for the control and management of ships’ biofouling, which provide a globally-consistent approach on how biofouling should be controlled and managed to minimize the transfer of invasive aquatic species through ships’ hulls. The project will also spur the development of best practices and standards for improved biofouling management in other ocean industries.

Twelve countries, representing a mix of developing nations and Small Island Developing States, have been selected to spearhead the work of the GloFouling project: Brazil, Ecuador, Fiji, Indonesia, Jordan, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mexico, Peru, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Tonga.

The GEF is providing a US$6.9 million grant to deliver a range of governance reforms at the national level, through numerous capacity-building activities, training workshops and opportunities for technology adoption to help address the issue of invasive species. Strong participation from private sector stakeholders is also expected, replicating the successful public-private sector partnership model used by IMO in previous projects.

While IMO will focus on shipping, the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO (IOC) will join the three main partners (GEF, UNDP, IMO) to lead the approach to other marine sectors with a view to developing best practices that may address the transfer of invasive aquatic species through improved biofouling management. IOC-UNESCO will work hand in hand with the GloFouling project to increase awareness of this environmental challenge among key stakeholders.

Contributing to the efforts of IOC-UNESCO, the World Ocean Council (WOC) has been selected to engage and channel the participation of private sector companies for the development of best industry practices in non-shipping sectors such as aquaculture and oil and gas extraction. WOC will be working with the private sector to spur business action and encourage investment in biofouling solutions through dedicated sessions of the WOC Ocean Investment Platform.

Hiroyuki Yamada, Director of the Marine Environment Division, IMO, praised the commitment of the twelve developing countries that have taken the global lead towards the achievement of the project objectives. He stated, “This joint effort to implement the IMO Biofouling Guidelines and best practices for other marine industries will help nations to deliver essential contributions to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals.”

He further highlighted the additional contribution of biofouling management to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from shipping through energy-efficiency gains resulting from clean hulls.

The GloFouling Project has already received endorsement from over 40 major stakeholders, representing academia, industry associations, technology developers and private sector companies covering a broad spectrum of the blue economy.

Andrew Hudson, Head, UNDP Water & Ocean Governance Programme, said, “We know with high certainty that biofouling of ships and other mobile marine infrastructure is a serious environmental issue that can lead to the introduction of invasive species around the world. UNDP is very pleased to collaborate once more with the GEF and IMO to take steps to address this important issue through a project that brings numerous environmental benefits.”

Chris Severin, Senior Environmental Specialist from the GEF, said, “The implementation of the GloFouling Partnerships will be instrumental in battling aquatic invasive species, and will not only lead to healthier more robust marine ecosystems, but also offer an opportunity to unlock blue economy potentials through the stimulation of public-private sector investments.”



About the Partner Organisations:

UNDP – the United Nations Development Programme – partners with people at all levels of society to help build nations that can withstand crisis, and drive and sustain the kind of growth that improves the quality of life for everyone. On the ground in nearly 170 countries and territories, we offer global perspective and local insight to help empower lives and build resilient nations.

www.undp.org

For further information please contact:

Sangita Khadka, Communications Specialist, on +1 212 906 5043 (sangita.khadka@undp.org)

___________

The Global Environment Facility (GEF) was established on the eve of the 1992 Rio Earth Summit to help tackle our planet’s most pressing environmental problems. Since then, the GEF has provided over USD 17 billion in grants and mobilized an additional USD 88 billion in financing for more than 4000 projects in 170 countries. Today, the GEF is an international partnership of 183 countries, international institutions, civil society organizations and the private sector that addresses global environmental issues.

www.gef.org

For further information please contact:

Robert Bisset, Head of Communications, on +1 202 4159646 (rbisset@thegef.org)

___________

The Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO supports ocean science and services worldwide by enabling its 149 Member States to work together to better understand and improve the management of the ocean, coasts and marine ecosystems. By helping countries to build their scientific and institutional capacity, the IOC is contributing to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goal 14 and UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030).

http://ioc.unesco.org

For further information please contact:

Vinicius Grünberg Lindoso, Communications Officer, on +33 145681170 (v.lindoso@unesco.org)



IMO – the International Maritime Organization – is the United Nations specialized agency with responsibility for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine pollution by ships.

Web site: www.imo.org

Photo collection:

Flickr: http://www.flickr.com/photos/imo-un/collections

Join us on our social media sites:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/imohq

Twitter: http://twitter.com/imohq you can also find us: @imohq

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/IMOHQ

For further information please contact:

Lee Adamson, Head, Public Information Services on 020 7587 3153 (media@imo.org)

Natasha Brown, Media and Communications Officer on 020 7587 3274 (media@imo.org).

